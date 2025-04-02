Hero who saved neighbors in fire spotted flames because he was late to work

BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A neighbor in Burlington Township is being hailed as a hero after rushing into a burning home to save two people.

Albert Oliver only noticed the fire on the other side of LaClede Drive because he was delayed getting to work.

"I usually would have been gone, but I was here," Oliver said.

He noticed thick black smoke coming from the home around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He knew his older neighbors could be inside, so he ran in to look for them.

"I just went through the door, and the next thing I know, a billow of smoke, I had to come back out. The smoke was so thick and heavy," he said.

After getting his breath, he went back into the burning home and found his 89-year-old neighbor in the back of the house.

"I noticed he was still somewhat incoherent, but I just kind of grabbed him and pulled him out," Oliver recalled. "When he got to the porch, he got himself together and he hollered, 'Grandmom's upstairs!'"

The 90-year-old woman was still inside, but by that time, firefighters arrived on scene and were able to rescue her.

Both residents survived and were taken to the hospital and later flown to Temple University's Burn Center in Philadelphia for treatment. They were listed in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Oliver doesn't see what he did as heroic, but he does think he was delayed going to work for a reason.

"People associate purpose with accomplishments and accolades and different things," Oliver said. "Sometimes I call purpose where you're supposed to be, where God places you to be."

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the fire. They were treated and released. Investigators are looking into the cause.