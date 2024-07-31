Busy day at Philadelphia stadiums with Phillies, Yankees game before Liverpool, Arsenal matchup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia drivers should be prepared for potential travel headaches on Wednesday afternoon. The Phillies will be wrapping up their series against the Yankees just as soccer fans will descend on the Lincoln Financial Field for a matchup between Liverpool and Arsenal.

By lunchtime, the parking lots were already packed as baseball fans gathered for a morning tailgate ahead of the 12:30 p.m. first pitch.

At Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies will try to take the "W" after two losses in the series against the Yankees.

"We're getting our brooms out," said one fan. "We're sweeping them today! We're getting out the brooms. I'm cutting that. It's going on the cutting room floor! You can't cut that!"

"I think we're gonna win! I think after last night's performance, we're gonna lock in," said another fan.

The baseball game will be wrapping up just as soccer fans will arrive for tailgating ahead of the 7:30 p.m. matchup.

Right across the street, the English Premier League pre-season friendly will bring tens of thousands to South Philadelphia. The Rivals in Red will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

"As luck has it, we're both Yankees fans, which might not be the right thing to say around here," said Andrew Nichol, from Ottawa. "Yankees game and Liverpool -- same time his first Yankees game."

The Phillies organization is urging fans to take it easy, take public transportation and avoid headaches after the game.

There will be fewer parking spots as well with lots K, J and L closed for fans arriving to the Phillies game.

"We have a lot of fans coming down from New York to see the Yankees, obviously, at the Linc for both supporters for both teams. It's going to be an interesting day at the sports complex," said Sal DeAngelis, with VP of operations & security.

It's an exciting time down in South Philadelphia. Just be sure to plan accordingly if you're near either leaving Citizens Bank Park or the Linc Wednesday afternoon.

