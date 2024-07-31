Phillies name Independence Blue Cross as official jersey patch partner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a big change for their uniform. They are adding a sponsored jersey patch for the first time ever.

The Action Cam was at the announcement at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday morning.

The team showed off the new patch which says "IBX," for Independence Blue Cross.

It will debut on the sleeve of the Phillies jerseys during Wednesday afternoon's game against the Yankees.

In addition to being the Jersey Patch Partner, Independence Blue Cross is also the official insurance partner of the Phillies.

