Buzz continues to surround Gov. Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris decides on running mate

Not only is Pa. a key battleground state, there is also continued buzz about Gov. Shapiro joining the Democratic ticket as Kamala Harris' running mate.

Not only is Pa. a key battleground state, there is also continued buzz about Gov. Shapiro joining the Democratic ticket as Kamala Harris' running mate.

Not only is Pa. a key battleground state, there is also continued buzz about Gov. Shapiro joining the Democratic ticket as Kamala Harris' running mate.

Not only is Pa. a key battleground state, there is also continued buzz about Gov. Shapiro joining the Democratic ticket as Kamala Harris' running mate.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania is at the center of the political world right now.

Not only is it a key battleground state that could decide the election in November, there is also continued buzz about Governor Josh Shapiro joining the Democratic ticket as Kamala Harris' running mate.

Shapiro was at a rally with the Philadelphia Building Trades on Friday to endorse Kamala Harris for president, but the potential for Shapiro to be on the ticket was the buzz.

When Shapiro was asked if he has submitted vetting materials, he directed that question to the campaign.

RELATED: What 8 potential Kamala Harris VP picks bring to the table

On stage Friday he praised Harris' policies and didn't react when speakers touted him as a V.P. pick.

On Tuesday the Philadelphia Democratic Party voted to formally endorse not only Harris but Shapiro as her running mate.

The endorsement is a formality and a tip of the hat to the hometown governor.

"The road to the White House goes through Pennsylvania, and going through Pennsylvania to put this guy as the vice president is a slam dunk without question," said Democratic City Committee Chairman Bob Brady. "We can be really proud."

RELATED: Who is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro? Here's a look at his political career

There are now eight contenders in the game to be Harris' running mate, a number that has grown significantly since Monday.

"I've been asked this and answered this many times - I'm going to say the same thing," Shapiro said when asked about joining the ticket. "The vice president has a deeply personal decision to make as to who she wants to run with, who she wants to govern with."

Pa. Gov. Shapiro calls choice for VP candidacy a 'deeply personal decision'

Inside Abington Pharmacy, many we spoke to said, politics aside, it's nice to see a hometown guy - born and raised in Abington - as a possible vice presidential candidate.

"I think we'll be first in the nation. Well known - it will put us on the map," said Debbie Jackson.

The Harris campaign has multiple events throughout the weekend and next week that the governor will be a part of. That includes one on Monday here in Pennsylvania that will also feature the governor of Michigan.

