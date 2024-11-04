Cafe Cuong tops new list for authentic Vietnamese banh mi and coffee

Cafe Cuong made the 'Inquirer 76's list of spots around town 'defining the dining scene'.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 'Inquirer 76' is the first annual list of spots around town 'defining the dining scene'.

Cafe Cuong in South Philadelphia made the cut, and has been owned and operated by the same family since 1989.

Using decades-old family recipes, they made their reputation on two Vietnamese staples -- Vietnamese coffee, and banh mi, those famous 'Vietnamese hoagies'.

Husband and wife team Kim and Chinh Lam have been running the business since their three sons were very young.

They make other varieties of banh mi, like a lemongrass grilled pork, a braised chicken with sauteed scallions, and a vegetarian made from tofu with a light soy.

Cafe Cuong

811 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-574-0527

