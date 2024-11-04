24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Cafe Cuong tops new list for authentic Vietnamese banh mi and coffee

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Monday, November 4, 2024 5:18PM
Cafe Cuong tops new list for authentic Vietnamese banh mi and coffee
Cafe Cuong tops new list for authentic Vietnamese banh mi and coffee Cafe Cuong made the 'Inquirer 76's list of spots around town 'defining the dining scene'.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 'Inquirer 76' is the first annual list of spots around town 'defining the dining scene'.

Cafe Cuong in South Philadelphia made the cut, and has been owned and operated by the same family since 1989.

Using decades-old family recipes, they made their reputation on two Vietnamese staples -- Vietnamese coffee, and banh mi, those famous 'Vietnamese hoagies'.

Husband and wife team Kim and Chinh Lam have been running the business since their three sons were very young.

They make other varieties of banh mi, like a lemongrass grilled pork, a braised chicken with sauteed scallions, and a vegetarian made from tofu with a light soy.

Cafe Cuong
811 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-574-0527

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW