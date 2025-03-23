24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Crews battling wildfire at Wharton State Forest in Waterford, New Jersey

At least two campgrounds have been evacuated as precaution.

Sunday, March 23, 2025 1:24PM
WATERFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A wildfire continues to burn in Camden County, New Jersey.

Officials say the so-called "California Branch Wildfire" has burned more than 1700 acres of Wharton State Forest in Waterford.

The flames were first reported near Raritan Avenue and Old Astion Road.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the fire crossed Mullica River, and is burning in Shamong Township as well.

At least two campgrounds have been evacuated as precaution.

Crews have the first at least 50-percent contained.

