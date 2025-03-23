Crews battling wildfire at Wharton State Forest in Waterford, New Jersey

At least two campgrounds have been evacuated as precaution.

WATERFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A wildfire continues to burn in Camden County, New Jersey.

Officials say the so-called "California Branch Wildfire" has burned more than 1700 acres of Wharton State Forest in Waterford.

The flames were first reported near Raritan Avenue and Old Astion Road.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the fire crossed Mullica River, and is burning in Shamong Township as well.

Crews have the first at least 50-percent contained.