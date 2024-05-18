Surveillance video captures a suspect pouring gasoline on the car and lighting it on fire.

Camden County man arrested, accused of committing multiple vehicle arsons at same home

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County man is in custody after allegedly committing a string of vehicle arsons all targeting the same home, according to police.

The man from Haddon Township, New Jersey, was arrested and charged in connection to an arsonin Haddonfield and a stalking-related vandalism in Medford Township, authorities say.

Michael McNeely, 42, has been charged with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree criminal mischief for a motor vehicle fire that took place in October 2023.

He has also been charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for an incident in June 2019 in Haddonfield, police say.

Additionally, McNeely was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and harassment for a vandalism incident in November 2023, as well as fourth-degree stalking on diverse dates from 2019 to 2023 in Haddonfield and Medford Township.

The investigation began on October 21, 2023, when Haddonfield police responded to the 1000 block of Concord Circle for reports of a vehicle on fire.

Previously, officers responded to two other motor vehicle fires at the same residence in October 2017 and June 2021. Those fires remain under investigation, however.

In June 2019, officers say they also responded to the same residence for a report of a concrete brick thrown through a window.

On November 9, 2023, officers in Medford Township responded to the unit block of High Point Drive for reports of a bench that had been vandalized with spray paint.

During the investigation, authorities say they used digital evidence to identify McNeely as the suspect.

McNeely was later arrested on Friday, May 17, and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a future court date.

"I'm very proud of and grateful to our detective bureau, and for the collaboration between our detectives, CCPO, and the Medford Twp. PD that helped bring this case to a positive resolution", said Haddonfield Police Chief Jason Cutler.

Anyone with information on this incident or McNeely is urged to contact the police.