Haddonfield, New Jersey police investigate string of mysterious vehicle arsons at same home

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Camden County, New Jersey are investigating after a string of mysterious arsons at a home.

According to Haddonfield police and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, the incident happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday at a home on Concord Circle.

What's even more disturbing is that police say it's the third vehicle that's been set on fire in the same driveway in the past six years.

"Since 2017, we've received or investigated multiple incidents of arson at that particular residence," said Chief Jason Cutler.

Police said they believe it is not the people who live there who are being targeted, but the house itself.

New Ring camera video shows a man pouring gasoline on the 2010 Toyota Highlander before setting it on fire. About 10 minutes later, a loud boom comes from the vehicle.

Neighbors said they are concerned and upset this keeps happening.

The first incident happened in October 2017 and the second in June 2021.

Neighbors say each time, a different homeowner was living there. Since 2017, some neighbors have added cameras and other security measures to their properties.

The current homeowners moved in last year. They're hoping for an arrest so they can have some peace.

"The homeowner's doing everything right. They have a camera system, they're calling us. It just unfortunately keeps happening," Cutler said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 856-429-3000.