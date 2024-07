Crews battle fire at recycling center in Camden, NJ

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Plumes of smoke could be seen rising over a recycling center in Camden, New Jersey on Monday evening.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 6 p.m. as crews worked to extinguish the fire at 6th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.