Philadelphia clears out encampments at Penn, Kensington Ave | Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the panel discuss at length the University of Penn Police and Philadelphia Police clearing of the Pro-Palestinian encampment at the school's campus on May 10 after Governor Josh Shapiro made statements regarding the safety of current students.

Did the school's upcoming Commencement events have anything to do with the administration taking action?

Or were there 'bad actors', and not students, infiltrating the campus?

Dozens of protesters arrested as police clear encampment at the University of Pennsylvania

Next, a look at Mayor Cherelle Parker's decision to clear out the encampment on Kensington Avenue -- and the praise and criticism from both sides.

The PA GOP House Members are calling for an investigation of Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner's warrant for the arrest of PA Rep. Kevin Boyle.

Plus, what comes next after the NAACP's Philadelphia chapter endorsed the Sixers' Center City arena proposal?

Get the inside story with Dom Giordano, Donna Gentile-O'Donnell, Jeff Jubelirer and welcoming Andy Toy.