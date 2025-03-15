Cape May restaurant owner talks about serving actress Emily Blunt

"She's just so really down to Earth," said Mia Chiarella, owner of Primal.

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Hollywood royalty has made its way to South Jersey.

Steven Spielberg is shooting his next big movie in several small towns, and it's all the buzz.

The Action Cam even spotted one of the film's rumored stars, Emily Blunt, on set.

Then, Thursday night, the owner of Primal restaurant in Cape May got one of the thrills of her lifetime when Blunt, the star of The Devil Wears Prada," "Mary Poppins" and "A Quiet Place", arrived for dinner at the quaint 18-table spot.

We talked to Primal owner Mia Chiarella about hosting the Oscar-winning actress for dinner.

"So Emily Blunt did walk in and we treated her just like everybody else, and she actually said like, 'Thank you so much for not making it like a big stink.' And then she came into my kitchen and we took a picture, and I was like, 'Oh my God.' Because I just watched 'The Fall Guy,' and 'A Quiet Place,' and 'Devil Wears Prada' is one of my favorite movies. And she's just so really down to Earth," said Chiarella

She told Action News it's a night she won't soon forget.

SEE ALSO: Steven Spielberg spotted on set of new film in Buena Vista Twp.



"And I hope she won't forget. But like, honestly, just seeing her and meeting her was absolutely amazing. And she was a doll and dreams do come true," Chiarella told Action News.

In case you're wondering, Blunt ordered the surf and turf.

Chiarella is hoping she returns along with the legendary director of the film, Steven Spielberg.

It's a nearly impossible reservation to get, but for those two, the restaurant would probably find a way to make it happen.