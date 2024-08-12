Car crashes, lodges underneath tractor trailer along I-476 in Radnor, Pa.

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a serious crash Sunday night in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

It happened just before 10 p.m. along Interstate 476 southbound near the exit for Route 30.

Authorities say a sedan went under a tractor-trailer and a person was trapped.

A lane restriction was placed near the scene as police investigated.

There is no word yet on any injuries or the conditions of those involved.

Police have also not said what may have caused the collision.

