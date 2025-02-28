Carbon monoxide incident prompts evacuations in Philadelphia's Society Hill section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A carbon monoxide incident caused evacuations in Philadelphia's Society Hill section early Friday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the 500 block of Delancey Street, where about 20 houses were evacuated.

PECO, PGW and fire crews showed up at 6 a.m., looking for a source.

The Philadelphia Fire Department took carbon monoxide readings which prompted the evacuations. Once the carbon monoxide levels dissipated at around 7 a.m., most of the residents were let back into their homes.

PECO told Action News that it started as an issue with underground cables. This caused a strong odor in the area homes. PECO has since de-energized the area and crews remain on scene to make the repairs.

No injuries have been reported.

