Card collectors flock to Philly for the 'Brotherly Love Card Show'

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Alex Lynn and Frank Romean remember collecting trading cards during their respective childhoods. It led them to meet each other as adults and start a new event called the 'Brotherly Love Card Show.'

Today's event was held at the Live! Casino & Hotel in South Philadelphia and featured roughly 150 vendors.

The next event will be held at Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

