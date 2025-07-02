24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man made comment about strike before slashing PGW vehicle tire, Philadelphia police say

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 4:51PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was arrested in connection with a vandalism incident against a Philadelphia Gas Works employee.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 3900 block of Ford Road, just hours after the city's blue-collar workers' union, DC 33, went on strike.

According to police, 59-year-old Carnell Wilder approached a PGW worker who was operating a digger loader and asked, "Why aren't you striking?"

He then proceeded to stab the rear left tire of the loader with a knife, causing it to deflate.

Wilder injured his hand while damaging the tire, and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated before being transported to the Police Detention Unit.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW