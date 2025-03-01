Cat euthanized in New Jersey after becoming sick from bird flu

HUNTERDON CO., N.J. (WPVI) -- A cat in New Jersey was euthanized after becoming severely ill from a confirmed case of bird flu, the state's health department said Friday.

The cat was not exposed to infected poultry, livestock, raw milk or meat.

It was allowed to roam outdoors, so it's not known if it had exposure to wild birds or other animals.

Other cats on the property in Hunterdon County are also ill.

Nearly 100 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu since 2022 across the country, according to the USDA's latest figures. Thirty-five of those infections occurred in just the past two months this year.

No human cases have been linked to exposure to infected cats.

The New Jersey Health Department is recommending the following steps to protect pets:

-Do not feed cats raw (unpasteurized) milk or dairy products, and avoid feeding any raw or undercooked meat treats or diets.

-Keep cats indoors to prevent exposure to birds and other wildlife.

-Keep cats away from livestock, poultry, and their environments.

-Avoid contact with sick or dead birds and other wildlife yourself.

-Thoroughly wash your hands after handling your cat and after any encounters with poultry, livestock, or wild birds and other animals.

-Change your clothes and shoes, and thoroughly wash any exposed skin, after interacting with sick or dead animals that may harbor the H5N1 virus, and before interacting with your cat.

-Contact a veterinarian if you notice signs of H5 HPAI or think your cat might have been exposed to the virus.