Cathedral Kitchen serves fresh start to chefs-in-the-making

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cathedral Kitchen in Camden, New Jersey, offers fresh food to people in need. It also offers a fresh start to chefs-in-the-making through their free culinary arts training program.

"I was part of the problem in Camden," said chef Hector Feliciano. "Now, I'm with a team that's part of the solution."

To learn more about the Cathedral Kitchen and their culinary arts training program, visit their website.

An upcoming event, Harvest for Hunger, will highlight all of the activism of Cathedral Kitchen outside of the kitchen. It will take place at Lucien's Ballroom on November 7, 2024 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

