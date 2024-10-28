Cathedral Kitchen serves fresh start to chefs-in-the-making

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, October 28, 2024 9:41PM
Cathedral Kitchen serves fresh start to chefs-in-the-makingThe Cathedral Kitchen in Camden, New Jersey, offers fresh food to people in need, AND a fresh start to chefs-in-the-making.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cathedral Kitchen in Camden, New Jersey, offers fresh food to people in need. It also offers a fresh start to chefs-in-the-making through their free culinary arts training program.

"I was part of the problem in Camden," said chef Hector Feliciano. "Now, I'm with a team that's part of the solution."

Watch the video above to learn how serving up hope is a two-way street.

To learn more about the Cathedral Kitchen and their culinary arts training program, visit their website.

An upcoming event, Harvest for Hunger, will highlight all of the activism of Cathedral Kitchen outside of the kitchen. It will take place at Lucien's Ballroom on November 7, 2024 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

