80-year-old 'Mom' cares for homeless men in Philadelphia

Cecelia Robinson treats the men at St. John's Hospice like her own children, helping them transition into the next chapter of their lives.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cecelia Robinson has earned the nickname, 'Mom,' during her two decades of showing motherly love to homeless residents at St. John's Hospice.

Her work in environmental services & housekeeping ranges from taking out the trash to developing relationships with clients and making sure their needs are met.

Specifically, she works in the Good Shepherd residence at St. John's Hospice, which cares for men who are considered medically fragile.

Robinson has helped men like Craig Freeman, who utilized the Good Shepherd for transitional housing and has since moved into his own apartment.

Watch the video above to see Cecelia Robinson's story in action.

To learn more about St. John's Hospice, visit their website.

