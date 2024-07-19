Catholic school teacher accused of sending sexually explicit photos to 14-year-old

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Catholic school teacher in Wilmington, Delaware has been charged for allegedly sending sexually explicit photos to a 14-year-old former student.

Alanis Pinion, 24, an 8th-grade teacher at St. Mary Magdalen School, has been charged with sexual solicitation of a child under 18, endangering the welfare of a child and indecent exposure.

Alanis Pinion

Police say Pinion had frequent contact with students on Snapchat and sent the explicit photos to one of them.

Pinion was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held on $46,000 cash bail.

Police are concerned that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about this investigation to contact Detective Daniel Watson at (302)395-8030 or by email at Daniel.Watson@newcastlede.gov

New Castle County police say the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington has been cooperating with the investigation.