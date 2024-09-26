Centenarians join '100 Club' at Lion's Gate in Voorhees, New Jersey

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A small ceremony and luncheon was held today to recognize 13 individuals who are part of the "100 Club" at Lion's Gate Continuing Care Retirement Community.

The club recognizes residents who have reached a milestone of turning 100 years old, with one resident, Don Fletcher, clocking in at 105.

"The first century is good, but the second century is better," he said.

Lion's Gate has more than 300 units where seniors can find a new home, acquire the care they need, and also participate in various activities such as reading, art, and learning new languages.

