3 injured in crash involving unmarked police vehicle in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people, including two police officers, were injured in a crash in Center City Sunday morning.

The crash involved a sedan and an unmarked Sheriff's Department vehicle.

The black SUV ended up on the sidewalk.

All three people are expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.