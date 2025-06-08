Center City District highlights Philly life with 'Open Streets: Midtown Village'

In Center City, some of these streets are closed to cars and opened up to pedestrians.

In Center City, some of these streets are closed to cars and opened up to pedestrians.

In Center City, some of these streets are closed to cars and opened up to pedestrians.

In Center City, some of these streets are closed to cars and opened up to pedestrians.

CENTER CITY PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Center City District closed up some streets to open them up to pedestrians.

Guests can walk up and down freely in "Open Streets: Midtown Village."

Outdoor restaurant seating was accompanied by street performers and businesses.

"There's these little surprise and delight moments planned throughout the day...really taking a moment to slow down and enjoy not only the amazing walkability that Center City has, but to connect with each other while supporting our amazing businesses," said Giavana Pruiti of the Center City District.

These events take place Sundays June 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th from 11am-5pm.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

