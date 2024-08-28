Vandalism suspect stomps on cars, smashes windshields in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a bizarre case of vehicle vandalism in Center City.

The suspect targeted various cars between between 9th and 11th streets Tuesday, causing damage and destruction.

One of the cars had a handicap tag hanging in the window.

"He stepped up on the first car jumped up on the hood, then two legs jumped on the windshield," explained Isabella Giglio who witnessed the incident.

"The front of my SUV, the whole vehicle was stomped in. The gentleman got on top of my car, in the video, and stomped his right or left foot to smash in my windshield," said Catie Mason.

Victims were shocked about how much damage was done in a matter of minutes. Some drivers had only parked their cars just minutes before this happened.

"I had parked maybe not even 10 minutes and came back to my car and saw that it had been vandalized," said Mason.

Victims described seeing glass fragments everywhere, a dented roof and footprints all over the car.

All of the damaged vehicles were unsafe to drive.

Witnesses told police it happened really fast and were able to capture some of it on video.

"It was loud the smashing of the windshield and his yelling was pretty loud," said Giglio.

One of the victims said this wasn't the first time his car had been vandalized.

"Considering this is the second time this year something like this has happened, at this point, I shrug my shoulders," said Gary Love.

Witnesses said when the suspect was done, he just leisurely walked away.

The suspect has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.