Director of New Jersey's State Commission of Investigation killed in car crash

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The director of a state agency in New Jersey was killed in a crash in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

Police say Chadd Lackey, the executive director of the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation, lost his life in the wreck early Thursday morning.

It happened on Route 130.

Investigators say another driver ran a red light, striking and killing the 55-year-old.

In a statement, Governor Phil Murphy said, "Chadd broke barriers as SCI's first Black executive director."