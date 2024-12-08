Suspects sought for fatal home invasion in Lower Merion

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion Township are investigating a fatal home invasion in Wynnewood.

It happened in the unit block of Meredith Road around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police are currently searching for two vehicles.

One vehicle fled from police in the area of the home invasion.

Another vehicle, a 2004 Green Jeep Cherokee with Pennsylvania Registration LFS6673, was stolen during the home invasion.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in this homicide.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553.