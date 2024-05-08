Marc Vetri, Lidia Bastianich fundraising for culinary programs through 'Friends of Marc' dinner

The "Friends of Marc Dinner" is Tuesday, May 14, at The Garden at the Fitler Club in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Next week, a team of local and international culinary superstars are cooking up an epic meal for a fundraiser called "Friends of Marc Dinner."

"Marc" is Philadelphia chef and philanthropist Marc Vetri.

This event supports his many critical culinary programs in the community.

One of them is a free cooking class that the Vetri Community Partnership hosts weekly at his Teaching Kitchen in Spring Garden. Anyone can attend and learn from Vetri's team of pros.

"Where else can you get together with so many diverse people, come together to cook, and then eat together at the end?" says Jami Slotnick from Center City. "It's amazing."

Vetri started his foundation 16 years ago.

"We have programs in schools and at farmers markets," Vetri says. "We're running around all year long, showing folks how to eat right and how to make awesome things from healthy foods. We need funds in order to run it."

That's why renowned international chef Lidia Bastianich is coming to Philadelphia next week to cook at the "Friends of Marc Dinner."

"It's for 100 people," Vetri says. "We raise a lot of money for the foundation. It's just a magical evening and all of the money raised comes right back here."

In their kitchen, they're teaching budding chefs recipes from the Vetri collection.

"This my first cooking experience," says Carrayah Coleman from West Oak Lane. "I don't know how to cook at all. I'm trying to change that. This is my first step. I'm stepping out of my comfort zone."

Codi, 6, and his cousin, 5-year-old Jace, are starting young!

"I've learned new things and I learned to trust him with a knife now," says Codi's mom, Cherell Drinks. "I'm going to have the courage to let him try at home now."

These free classes happen all year long.

The "Friends of Marc Dinner" is Tuesday, May 14, at The Fitler Club in Center City.

For more details on the dinner and the yearlong classes and programs, visit VetriCommunity.org.