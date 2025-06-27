Firefighters discover illegal marijuana growing operation while responding to blaze

UWCHLAN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on Thursday night, but what they found inside the home led to a police investigation.

Cell phone video captured flames shooting from the roof of a Chester County home as a storm rolled through the Uwchlan Hunt neighborhood.

"I heard the thunderclap. I saw orange and red fire flames and I called down to my Mom and said, 'call 911' in a panic," recalled neighbor, Nina Van Ommeren.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the home on the corner of Jessica Terrace and Victoria Court just after 7:30 p.m.

But what they discovered when they entered the home is now a criminal investigation.

Uwchlan Township police tell Action News that during the emergency response, an illegal marijuana grow operation was discovered.

On Friday, investigators were in the garage of the home collecting evidence.

As for what led to the fire, Lionville Fire Deputy Chief Michael Lam said, "Basically, what we look at is the origin and cause, so we start at the outside and work our way in."

He said the fire ripped through the attic and the second floor of the home.

"It's not a total loss; they were able to save one valuable possession and furniture, but there is very significant damage throughout the house," said Lam.

The investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed.