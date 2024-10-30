Chester County nonprofit provides therapeutic services while on horseback

For thirty years, Reins of Life has lifted people's spirits as they are lifted onto a horse.

Chester County nonprofit gallops for horseback riding therapy For thirty years, Reins of Life has lifted people's spirits as they are lifted onto a horse.

Chester County nonprofit gallops for horseback riding therapy For thirty years, Reins of Life has lifted people's spirits as they are lifted onto a horse.

Chester County nonprofit gallops for horseback riding therapy For thirty years, Reins of Life has lifted people's spirits as they are lifted onto a horse.

LANDENBERG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Reins of Life was started three decades ago by Judy Freedman Hendrickson.

Learning how to ride was something that came later in her life at thirty-seven years old.

Now, she has a farm of her own with horses that help others.

The program is akin to pet therapy, where they give riding lessons to all people, including those with disabilities.

They also service people facing difficulties physically or emotionally.

Hendrickson describes this work as her "calling," and her passion drives this program forward.

For more information, check out their website.

