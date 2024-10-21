Chester County pays tribute to fallen young firefighter who died in crash 1 year ago

UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Community members in Chester County paid tribute over the weekend to a fallen firefighter who died exactly one year ago.

Colin Reedy, 25, was a volunteer firefighter who was killed during a crash while responding to an emergency call.

It happened back on October 20, 2023, on North Pottstown Pike in Uwchlan Township.

According to the West Whiteland Fire Company, Firefighters Reedy and Emily Gindel were responding to a call during a heavy downpour when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Reedy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighter Gindel, who was Reedy's girlfriend, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She has since recovered from those injuries.

Family, friends, and fellow first responders hosted an Eagles watch party in his honor on Sunday at the West Whiteland Fire Company in Exton.

They also gathered outside at halftime for a balloon release and to unveil Reedy's name on a plaque outside the firehouse.