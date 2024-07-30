Residents express concern after parked cars shot at numerous times in Chester County

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County are investigating after several parked vehicles were shot at early Sunday morning.

It happened along Washington Place in Chesterbrook's Eagles Ridge neighborhood.

Video shared with Action News captured audio of the incident just after 1 a.m. It's not something neighbors are accustomed to.

"It's definitely super concerning. It's kind of shocking just for the community that we have here," said resident Brendan Pelletier.

Tredyffrin Township police say two vehicles, both unoccupied, were hit numerous times.

One car that was hit was a small Chevrolet truck that had to be towed away late Monday afternoon. The incident has left neighbors on edge.

"I heard like 10 to 12 like popping noises that were like really loud and sudden," said resident Megan Bednar.

"I moved in here in March of this year so I wasn't expecting this. I thought this was the safest neighborhood in the area. I mean it doesn't necessarily mean it's not safe but it's just concerning," she added.

A motive is unclear but police say no one was hurt and they believe this was an isolated incident.

Authorities have also not said whether the cars were struck by bullets or pellets from a pellet gun.

As police investigate the community is left wondering why this happened.

"We don't know if it was random, or if there was a cause behind it but we're all concerned," one man said.

Police are asking the community to check surveillance cameras in case there's more video out there that could help in their investigation.