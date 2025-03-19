Child says she was almost abducted while walking to school in Berlin Twp., New Jersey

BERLIN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A child told police she was nearly abducted while walking to school on Wednesday morning in Camden County, New Jersey.

Berlin Township police say the child reported the incident after arriving at John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Washington and Grove avenues.

The 8-year-old girl said that an unknown man approached her from behind and tried to abduct her as she walked to school.

The girl said she was able to fight off the suspect and run away.

She also told police she may have stabbed him with a pencil she was carrying, so the man may have a facial injury.

The child was not injured.

Police ask that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

