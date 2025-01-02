Childhood friends fight hunger by rescuing and distributing food

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Derek Fiorenza and Jason Litman first met in high school. And over 20 years later, the best friends continue to fight hunger through the nonprofit, 'Fiorenza's Food 4 Friends.'

They and their team take a three-pronged approach by rescuing food, hosting food drives, and cooking food to distribute to shelters. They are active in over 35 states across the country.

Recently, they cooked food for the residents at Safe Harbor Shelter in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The leftovers were designated for the Sarnelli House in Kensington in Philadelphia.

Watch the video above to hear the story in their own words.

To learn more about Fiorenza's Food 4 Friends and how to get involved, visit their website.

