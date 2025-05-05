Job help center opens in Delaware County for former Crozer Health hospital workers

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people are scrambling to find work after Crozer-Chester Medical Center shut down last week.

Local organizations are now stepping up to provide services to help those impacted by the closure.

The shutdown came after Prospect Medical Holdings, the parent company of the hospital, filed for bankruptcy. Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, also owned by Prospect, closed as well.

Employees received an email on Friday telling them it was their last day of work.

"We never really thought we would see this day coming," said Sharia Bevans, a former Crozer employee. "It was a lot of talk and speculation and rumors, but we thought it was impossible for our jobs to close."

In response, Delaware County has opened the Crozer Transition Center, located on the first floor of the Chester Police Department. The center aims to provide job search assistance, career counseling, and resume support for displaced workers.

"Our goal is to work with anyone who comes in, but particularly this center is geared toward Crozer folks," said Kate McGeever, executive director of workforce development for Delaware County.

McGeever said the county is focused on helping affected employees move forward, whether that means staying in healthcare or transitioning into a new field.

"We will sit with them, help them develop their resume, help them think about what will come next - do they want to stick with the career they are currently pursuing, or do they want to do something a little bit different, or move up in their career," she said.

The transition center will remain open as long as needed, officials said.