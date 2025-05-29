The $50.3 million bid, which still needs court approval, is for facilities in Glen Mills, Havertown, Broomall, and Media.

ChristianaCare to acquire former Crozer Health outpatient facilities in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Wilmington-based health system ChristianaCare says it has won a bid to acquire five Crozer outpatient locations in Delaware County.

Crozer Health shut down this month after its parent company declared bankruptcy.

ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice Nevin released a statement saying in part, "...we are glad that ChristianaCare is able to provide stability and continuity of access to care for patients."

