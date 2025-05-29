ChristianaCare to acquire former Crozer Health outpatient facilities in Delaware County

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Thursday, May 29, 2025 10:30AM
Wilmington-based health system ChristianaCare says it has won a bid to acquire five Crozer outpatient locations in Delaware County.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Wilmington-based health system ChristianaCare says it has won a bid to acquire five Crozer outpatient locations in Delaware County.

Crozer Health shut down this month after its parent company declared bankruptcy.

The $50.3 million bid, which still needs court approval, is for facilities in Glen Mills, Havertown, Broomall, and Media.

ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice Nevin released a statement saying in part, "...we are glad that ChristianaCare is able to provide stability and continuity of access to care for patients."

