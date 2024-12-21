Last-minute holiday shopping underway in Pa. and NJ

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was snowing for a good portion of the day on Friday, so many took time to finish some last-minute shopping

At the King of Prussia Mall, some parents say it's a yearly tradition to get pictures with Santa.

"It's so magical, just seeing the kid's faces -- first coming through the department store with all the lights and the Christmas decorations and then with Santa, it's so priceless," said Bridget Cording, of Phoenixville.

RELATED: Best and worst return policies: Here's everything you need to know

Many families are checking gifts off their lists.

"I'm getting a little bit of everything. I got a little list. I put a decent-sized dent in it, but it's still some things that got to get," said Quincy McCloy, of Upper Darby, Pa.

This weekend is when the mall is expecting huge crowds.

"It's like Super Bowl time for us right at the mall, so yes come prepared, come early, come with a plan," said Todd Putt, director of marketing for King of Prussia Mall.

That's the same thought over at the Cherry Hill Mall.

SEE ALSO: How to wrap gifts like an expert

One small business owner says it's the most wonderful time of the year for sales.

"Super Saturday is by far the most important day of the year because there's the most people here, so it's always been the best sales day every day," said Zakiyah Caldwell Burroughs, the co-owner of Jot. Plan. Repeat.

Days away from Christmas, shoppers say the mall is the place to be to pick up a gift in person and avoid online shipping delays.

"I love the mall. I love shopping, keep shopping here at the mall," said Mike Sparango, of Hatfield, Pa.

For others, it's a place to hunt for trinkets.

"More stocking stuffers, more than anything, and just little gifts," said Giovanni Cirilli, of Pennsauken, NJ.