Man accused of defrauding elderly person of over $300,000 in Gloucester County

Man accused of defrauding elderly person of over $300,000 in Gloucester County

Man accused of defrauding elderly person of over $300,000 in Gloucester County

Man accused of defrauding elderly person of over $300,000 in Gloucester County

Man accused of defrauding elderly person of over $300,000 in Gloucester County

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man in South Jersey was arrested after an eight-month-long investigation into elderly fraud.

Christopher Fuscellaro, 32, from Mantua Township, Gloucester County, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Investigators say he defrauded an elderly resident of Washington Township of approximately $341,000.

According to police, Fuscellaro portrayed himself to the victim as a licensed contractor between September 2022 and November 2023.

Detectives say he operated under the names "Fuscellaro Construction" and "Four All Seasons Construction LLC."

He has since been charged with theft, theft by deception, insurance fraud, and more.

Anyone with more information on Fuscellaro is asked to contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.