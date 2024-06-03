Ocean County father found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in 2021 death of his son

Ocean County father found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in 2021 death of his son

Ocean County father found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in 2021 death of his son

Ocean County father found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in 2021 death of his son

Ocean County father found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in 2021 death of his son

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A jury in Ocean County, New Jersey, handed down their verdict to a father from Barnegat on Sunday.

Christopher Gregor was charged with killing his 6-year-old son Corey three years ago in Stafford Township.

He has since been found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated manslaughter.

Surveillance video from 2021 shows Gregor repeatedly placing the boy on a fast-moving treadmill and him falling several times.

Corey died days later in the hospital.

Prosecutors argued that the incident left bruises on his body, which ultimately led to his death.

Gregor's sentencing is now scheduled for August.