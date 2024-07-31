Man arrested after pedestrian crash in Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

A driver wanted in Bucks County was captured after a tragic accident in Port Richmond.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The driver believed to be involved in a fatal pedestrian crash earlier this month in Philadelphia was arrested on Wednesday.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

It happened on Frankford and Allegheny avenues around 7:30 p.m. on July 17.

According to police, the victim was standing behind a parked van when he was struck by a black 2012 Toyota Corolla.

Police say surveillance video showed the Toyota traveling east on Allegheny Avenue when it jumped the curb, slammed into a concrete barrier, then a metal barrier before hitting the 38-year-old victim.

Investigators later identified the victim as Christopher Cabrera from Philadelphia.

After an investigation, authorities put out an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Christopher Sorensen of Bensalem, Pennsylvania,

Sorensen was arrested on Wednesday and now faces charges of homicide by vehicle and other related offenses.