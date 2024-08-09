Church heavily damaged after being hit by speeding car in Newark, Delaware

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A church in Newark, Delaware was heavily damaged after it was hit by a car early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2:06 a.m. at St. John AM church at New London Road and Hillside Road.

Police say it appears the driver was speeding when the vehicle left the roadway and slammed into the church building.

A photo released by police in Newark, Delaware shows the scene after a car hit a church early Friday morning.

A photo released by Newark police showed a pile of debris on the ground.

The rear of the car appeared to be resting on a bollard.

The driver of the vehicle fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the crash, including the driver's identity, is asked to contact Sgt. T. Maiura at (302) 366-7100 x 3423 or tmaiura@newark.de.us.

