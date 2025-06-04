City leaders hold vigil following Fairmount Park mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vigil was held in Fairmount Park on Tuesday night to honor the victims of last week's mass shooting at Lemon Hill.

Philadelphia police say gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. on Memorial Day. The shooting claimed the lives of 23-year-old Amya Devlin and 21-year-old Mikhail Bowers. Nine victims, ranging in age from 15 to 28 years old, were wounded.

"While we grieve, we must also honor them by demanding a future where this kind of heartbreak is not normal," said Tiphanie White, the chief of staff for Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, during Tuesday night's vigil.

MORE | 2 killed in Fairmount Park mass shooting identified; 9 others wounded

City leaders said the gathering on Tuesday was meant to serve as an opportunity to mourn, reflect and heal after the deadly shooting.

Addressing the crowd, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said she believes it is possible for the city of Philadelphia to rise up no matter how tragic the circumstances.

"While we are here for prayer, we also have to acknowledge that the behavior that was exhibited here, that it is not normal," Mayor Parker said.

The event was also meant to be a discussion about community safety and gun violence.

SEE ALSO | 5 guns likely fired during Fairmount Park mass shooting, Philadelphia police say

According to Philadelphia police data, there have been more than 740 shootings in the city so far this year, and more than 400 shooting victims.

Data also shows there have been 93 homicides, which is down almost 15 percent from this time last year.

Community leaders at the vigil told Action News they believe more needs to be done.

Dorothy Johnson, the founder and executive director of the 'Mothers in Charge' organization, said, "It is going to take all of us working together to make a difference with the violence in our city."

"We are not just going to stand by as senseless violence happens across our communities and in our city," Isaiah Martin, of Empowered CDC, said.

In the front row at Tuesday night's vigil was the family of Amya Devlin. They were there to remember their 23-year-old loved one, backed by the support of the community.

Speaking to Devlin's family, Luis Centeno, the pastor at Barnabas Transformation Ministry, said, "We want you to know that this is a testament that you're not alone."