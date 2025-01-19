City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency starting Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday.

During a snow emergency all vehicles must be moved off Snow Emergency Routes in the city.

City officials said if your vehicle is relocated during the Snow Emergency, call 215-686-SNOW to find it. Do not call 911.

"While the total snowfall amount is not yet confirmed, it is necessary for our Streets Department and all other City departments to be able to be ready to operate at snow emergency level," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement.

For a list of snow emergency routes, visit this page at Phila.gov

During a snow emergency, the PPA will offer a $5 flat parking rate at garages and lots to allow off-street parking.

You can sign up for emergency alerts and weather updates from ReadyPhiladelphia by texting READYPHILA to 888-777 or visiting phila.gov/ready.