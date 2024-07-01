Coastal Chateau, Madison Resort Wildwood Crest are two new beach spots down the shore

If you are looking for a beach getaway at the New Jersey shore, we found two new spots preserving a little history.

Coastal Chateau is a boutique hotel in Ocean City, N.J.

The space is one of the island's original properties, originally owned by one of the town's founders.

It has been preserved and restored as a 12-room, 3-villa dog-friendly hotel designed by sisters Alyse and Alexis Scaffidi.

The sisters used to day trip to Ocean City as kids growing up in South Jersey.

Now, they own one of the island's historic properties.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest has preserved the famous Doo-Wop architecture that has been a longtime staple of the shore town.

Other than the architecture, the rest of the 192-room hotel is brand new.

The beachside resort has a fourth-floor sundeck, two pools, a restaurant and beach service.

The retro architecture is part of the décor with old-school-modern amenities.

601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, NJ, United States, New Jersey

7201 Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260