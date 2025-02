Man arrested after concealing $10k worth of cocaine in wig in Colombian airport

A Colombian man's wig turned some heads as he went through airport security in Cartagena.

It was filled with more than $10,000 worth of cocaine.

Police in the South American country arrested the man after an officer with the anti-narcotics unit of the National Colombian Police spotted the cocaine through a scanner.

They removed the wig and cut it open to find the drugs.

The man's flight was headed to Amsterdam in Europe.