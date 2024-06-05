Biker sentenced to prison after attack in Center City that was caught on video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The biker seen in a viral video of an attack in Center City Philadelphia last fall will be spending time behind bars.

Cody Heron, 27, learned during his sentencing on Wednesday that he will spend one to four years in state prison.

He will then have to serve five years of probation.

Heron pleaded guilty to aggravated assault back in February.

The incident happened outside City Hall back on October 1, 2023.

Heron attacked a woman, including jumping on the back window of her car, which sent shards of glass into the vehicle and on top of her children.

Motorcyclist facing charges after attack on car with kids inside

When he was confronted by the mother, Heron picked up a black handgun that had fallen from his waistband and pointed it at her before taking off.

Back in February, authorities said Heron admitted that he was responsible for initiating the altercation and that he had a gun.