'Cold blue' issues for Philadelphia's homeless population as temps fall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Winter doesn't officially begin for a few weeks, but the City of Philadelphia Homeless Services has issued the first "cold blue" of the season.

From Monday into Tuesday, overnight temperatures will fall below 32 degrees. A cold blue is activated when temperatures fall below freezing or when the wind chill makes it feel like 20 degrees or below.

Shelter providers have been alerted, and the city's 24/7 homeless outreach team is operating with even greater urgency than usual.

"We're trying to prevent anyone from being injured, from being out in the cold. Twenty degrees and below can get pretty dangerous for anyone," said Cheryl Hill, Office of Homeless Services Executive Director.

Hill says there are around 3,000 beds available year-round, but in the colder months, 350 beds are added to their supply, with 70 more beds activated in a code blue.

"Anywhere on any given night, during the winter, we can have over 400 beds available that typically aren't available during the rest of the year," Hill said.

Hill says the cold blue comes a little sooner than usual, but her team is prepared to accommodate anyone in need as best they can.

If you need to get out of the cold or if you're concerned about someone you see or know living outdoors, you're encouraged to call the city's outreach team at 215-232-1984, or visit an intake center for help.

"We have some sites that accept pets. We have some that are for couples. We have some that are for singles only. And then of course we have some for families because we realize that there are a variety of people out there who need beds right now. We are trying to help anyone who needs it, so please, if you do need the help, please reach out to us. We want to have you come in off the streets," Hill said.

Ramped-up cold weather efforts by the city's Office for Homeless Services will last through the end of March, possibly early April.

Hill says there are approximately 1,000 homeless individuals living in the city.