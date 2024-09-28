Man shot and killed at park in Delaware County

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Thursday night in Collingdale, Delaware County.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at Collingdale Park near Jackson Avenue and Hibberd Avenue.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says investigators are working to provide closure for all involved.

"Obviously, it's a tragedy for that family and the entire community. Police immediately contacted county detectives. We are on the case working hand in glove," said Stollsteimer.

The district attorney's office says investigators have a couple of ideas on what sparked the homicide, but there's no concrete motive at this time.

"Hopefully we'll be able to wrap this up and just bring some closure to that community," said Stollsteimer.

Investigators say they have a person of interest.

Police have not identified the victim but say he's in his 20s.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Collingdale police.