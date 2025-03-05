24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Collingswood family business has artists 'All Fired Up' about pottery

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 5, 2025 3:05PM
Collingswood family business has artists 'All Fired Up' about pottery
This local family's creative passion fuels a small business in South Jersey.

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This local family's creative passion fuels a small business in South Jersey.

Three generations have kept the arts alive in this pottery studio located in Collingswood.

Pam O'Brien decided over two decades that she wanted a more creative path to her life.

She left her job in insurance and decided to start "All Fired Up!"

Now, the company has expanded to Pam's daughter: Kimberly; and, Kimberly's daughter: Ryleigh

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW