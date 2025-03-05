Collingswood family business has artists 'All Fired Up' about pottery

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This local family's creative passion fuels a small business in South Jersey.

Three generations have kept the arts alive in this pottery studio located in Collingswood.

Pam O'Brien decided over two decades that she wanted a more creative path to her life.

She left her job in insurance and decided to start "All Fired Up!"

Now, the company has expanded to Pam's daughter: Kimberly; and, Kimberly's daughter: Ryleigh

