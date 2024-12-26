Comedian Joe Gatto brings new tour to 2 stops in our area

If you're a fan of "Impractical Jokers," this one's for you. Comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto is bringing his latest comedy tour to our area for not one, but two stops.

If you're a fan of "Impractical Jokers," this one's for you. Comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto is bringing his latest comedy tour to our area for not one, but two stops.

If you're a fan of "Impractical Jokers," this one's for you. Comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto is bringing his latest comedy tour to our area for not one, but two stops.

If you're a fan of "Impractical Jokers," this one's for you. Comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto is bringing his latest comedy tour to our area for not one, but two stops.

If you're a fan of "Impractical Jokers," this one's for you. Comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto is bringing his latest comedy tour to our area for not one, but two stops.

Gatto talked to our Alicia Vitarelli about the new material, the new laughs, and what he loves most about our local crowd.

He says he got bit by the comedy bug early.

"I look at my own growth to become this loud, boisterous, crazy comedian," he says. "If I look back to how I started, I was just this nerdy, geeky kid."

That kid with a quick wit teamed up with his buddies from high school for what would become the hit TV show "Impractical Jokers."

Gatto is now hitting the road with a brand new tour called "Let's Get Into It." He's says there's just something electric about performing live.

"I set the tone," he says. "We have a lot of fun. The shows are very joyous, and I like making my shows more like events. That's why I really do the live comedy. I just love making an event where people can come, forget about all the BS in life for a little bit and just get together and laugh."

Gatto's first stop is in Reading on December 27.

"It's the week between Christmas and New Year's," he says, "one of my favorite times. It's always so fun because everybody has the holiday highs and they're about to celebrate 2025. It's always such a good time."

Gatto returns to Hershey next month. He says he always appreciates our honesty.

"It's funny because I do the meet-and-greets after the show, so I meet people," he says. "One guy got brought by his girlfriend who knew the show. He told me he had no idea who I was, and that his girlfriend made him take her. I said, 'Did you like it?' He said, 'You know what? You weren't bad.' I'll take it!"

Joe Gatto's "Let's Get Into It" tour is playing the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading on December 27, and the Hershey Theatre on January 12.

Click here for details.