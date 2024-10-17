Comet, supermoon make for rare cosmic combo in the sky over our area

If you've looked to the skies at dusk over the last few days, you may have seen a rare surprise.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- If you've looked to the skies at dusk over the last few days, you may have seen a rare surprise.

This is why astronomer Eddie Guerra is preparing for a comet viewing event at the top of the Science Hall at Rowan University.

He's the associate dean of the School of Earth and Environment at Rowan University.

"The last time it had done something like this was tens of thousands of years ago," Guerra said.

He says conditions should be just right to catch a glimpse of the comet discovered by scientists last year.

It's about 44 million miles from Earth right now.

"When it comes near the sun, it does two things. One, it gets brighter. But the second thing it does - it starts to melt. And ice, which is part of the comet, starts to create a glow around the nucleus - called a tail and a coma. And you get to see this beautiful display," said Guerra.

Guerra says it should be visible to the naked eye, but they'll also have binoculars and telescopes to get an even closer view.

If you want to catch it at home, he says notice where the sunset is.

"So from your perspective, if you're looking right at the sunset it'll be about ten degrees to the left for lack of a better way of putting it - above the horizon," said Guerra.

The est time to view is likely between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

And as you're looking for the comet in the west, don't forget to admire the full supermoon, which will be rising in the east.

It's a night full of inspiring celestial sights.

"I was giddy. I went up Monday and saw it and it brings me back to my childhood excitement about science, why I became a scientist," said Guerra.

If you miss the comet Thursday evening, don't worry. As long as skies are clear it should be visible through the end of October.