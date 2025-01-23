Commanders vs. Eagles: A house divided in Delran, NJ

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Delran, New Jersey, it's a house divided.

Mom is a lifelong Eagles fan who bleeds green while dad is a die-hard Commanders fan.

The cozy home of Keith and Rachel Gray turns into a battleground when their teams take the field.

"If it's my game, I get to sit right in front of the TV. Now he's going to have to sit next to me," says Rachel Gray.

"Or we can just go upstairs and watch the game and get rid of these crazy fans," says Keith Gray.

The Grays decided to turn their fierce family rivalry into a way to give back. They're urging friends and neighbors to "team up" and help those in need.

"Whatever you have in your pantry, we have some totes out front there. Fill the totes up and it gets donated to a local food pantry in Burlington and it's just a way to give back," says Rachel.

Even their kids, Carter and Cameron, are caught in the crossfire.

"We're fighting but at the same time we are helping other families and people at the same time," says 14-year-old Carter.

But beneath the playful banter is a shared love for the sport and a mutual respect for each other's loyalty.